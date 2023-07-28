Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Wells Fargo & Company

Posted by on Jul 28th, 2023

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHIGet Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $32.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 0.44% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on OHI. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Friday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.15.

Omega Healthcare Investors Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:OHI opened at $32.14 on Wednesday. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 1 year low of $25.61 and a 1 year high of $33.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.83. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 4.76.

Institutional Trading of Omega Healthcare Investors

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OHI. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1,146.7% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI)

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.