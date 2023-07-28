Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Wells Fargo & Company

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $32.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 0.44% from the company’s current price.
Several other research firms also recently commented on OHI. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Friday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.15.
Omega Healthcare Investors Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE:OHI opened at $32.14 on Wednesday. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 1 year low of $25.61 and a 1 year high of $33.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.83. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 4.76.
Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile
Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.
