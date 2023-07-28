Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Wells Fargo & Company

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $32.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 0.44% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on OHI. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Friday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.15.

Omega Healthcare Investors Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:OHI opened at $32.14 on Wednesday. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 1 year low of $25.61 and a 1 year high of $33.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.83. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 4.76.

Institutional Trading of Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OHI. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1,146.7% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

