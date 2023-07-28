Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Receives $74.56 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.56.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OMCL. KeyCorp raised their price target on Omnicell from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded Omnicell from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Omnicell in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Omnicell from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $65.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on Omnicell from $68.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Omnicell Stock Performance

Shares of OMCL opened at $61.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -154.32, a P/E/G ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.88. Omnicell has a 52 week low of $46.11 and a 52 week high of $113.88.

Insider Transactions at Omnicell

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.34. Omnicell had a positive return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $290.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.89 million. Equities analysts forecast that Omnicell will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Christine Marie Mellon sold 7,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.14, for a total value of $581,536.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,030.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Omnicell news, CEO Randall A. Lipps acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $73.76 per share, with a total value of $295,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,512,327.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christine Marie Mellon sold 7,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.14, for a total value of $581,536.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,030.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omnicell

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Omnicell by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,752,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,453,000 after purchasing an additional 12,413 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Omnicell by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,815,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,829,000 after purchasing an additional 537,452 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Omnicell by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,218,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,579,000 after purchasing an additional 135,360 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Omnicell by 1.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,194,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,087,000 after acquiring an additional 21,883 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Omnicell by 18.3% during the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,004,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,932,000 after buying an additional 155,509 shares during the period. 99.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Omnicell Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.