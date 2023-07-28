ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Forecasted to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for ONEOK in a report released on Wednesday, July 26th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Sibal now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.00. The consensus estimate for ONEOK’s current full-year earnings is $5.49 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for ONEOK’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.96 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.32 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on OKE. UBS Group reduced their target price on ONEOK from $82.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on ONEOK from $75.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Citigroup raised ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on ONEOK from $71.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ONEOK in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.45.

NYSE OKE opened at $66.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.16. The company has a market capitalization of $29.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.67. ONEOK has a 1-year low of $50.50 and a 1-year high of $71.57.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 36.54% and a net margin of 11.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OKE. First Command Bank grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 401.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 211.2% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

In other ONEOK news, Director Brian L. Derksen bought 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $291,991.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,333. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ONEOK news, Director Brian L. Derksen bought 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $291,991.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,333. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Pierce Norton bought 24,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.96 per share, with a total value of $1,500,042.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,561,356.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 72.08%.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

