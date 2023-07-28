Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Earns “Buy” Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark reiterated their buy rating on shares of Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on OOMA. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on shares of Ooma from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ooma in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Get Ooma alerts:

Ooma Price Performance

Shares of OOMA stock opened at $14.60 on Tuesday. Ooma has a 1 year low of $11.08 and a 1 year high of $16.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ooma ( NYSE:OOMA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. Ooma had a negative net margin of 1.44% and a positive return on equity of 0.47%. The company had revenue of $56.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.50 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ooma will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William D. Pearce sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $71,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 147,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,070,520.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP James A. Gustke sold 15,000 shares of Ooma stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total transaction of $198,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 160,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,120,132.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William D. Pearce sold 5,100 shares of Ooma stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $71,655.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 147,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,520.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ooma

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Ooma during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ooma in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Ooma by 102.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ooma in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ooma by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

About Ooma

(Get Free Report)

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; Ooma Managed Wi-Fi, a plug-and-play enterprise-grade Wi-Fi solution; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) solution.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ooma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ooma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.