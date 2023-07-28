Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Oragenics Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN OGEN opened at $3.95 on Wednesday. Oragenics has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $24.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.28 and its 200 day moving average is $3.61. The company has a market cap of $7.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.38 and a beta of 0.19.
Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. Oragenics had a negative return on equity of 96.34% and a negative net margin of 7,467.43%.
Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.
