Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Oragenics Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN OGEN opened at $3.95 on Wednesday. Oragenics has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $24.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.28 and its 200 day moving average is $3.61. The company has a market cap of $7.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.38 and a beta of 0.19.

Get Oragenics alerts:

Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. Oragenics had a negative return on equity of 96.34% and a negative net margin of 7,467.43%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oragenics

Oragenics Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Oragenics by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 495,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 37,338 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Oragenics by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 288,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 56,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Oragenics by 591.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 110,119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.31% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oragenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oragenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.