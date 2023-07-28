Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by HC Wainwright in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $5.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 203.03% from the stock’s previous close.

OTLK has been the topic of several other research reports. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Outlook Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.50.

Outlook Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of OTLK opened at $1.65 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.31. Outlook Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $2.03.

Institutional Trading of Outlook Therapeutics

Outlook Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:OTLK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. Analysts forecast that Outlook Therapeutics will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OTLK. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 19.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 56,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 9,225 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Outlook Therapeutics by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 9,911 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 9,973 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Outlook Therapeutics by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 21.6% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 10,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.58% of the company’s stock.

Outlook Therapeutics Company Profile

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, an ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

