Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires 13,665 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 47.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,426 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,665 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $3,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TRGP. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,741 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 186,471 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,072,000 after acquiring an additional 19,372 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Targa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 91.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,429 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on TRGP. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Targa Resources from $110.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Barclays cut their target price on Targa Resources from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Targa Resources from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Friday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.82.

Targa Resources Stock Down 1.0 %

TRGP stock opened at $80.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 2.28. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1-year low of $57.23 and a 1-year high of $81.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.93.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($1.40). Targa Resources had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 51.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Targa Resources

In other news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $174,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,167,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

See Also

