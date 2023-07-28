Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires 13,724 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 635.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,884 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,724 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $2,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,348,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,214,409,000 after acquiring an additional 153,857 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,961,840 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $677,751,000 after acquiring an additional 16,112 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,615,791 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $617,416,000 after acquiring an additional 84,128 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,160,766 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $369,642,000 after purchasing an additional 521,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,026,408 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $346,658,000 after purchasing an additional 464,655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on KEYS shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $218.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, VNET Group reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.67.

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $166.07 on Friday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.63 and a 1-year high of $189.45. The company has a market cap of $29.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $164.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.19.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 31.75%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 29,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.95, for a total transaction of $4,719,061.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 227,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,904,194.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,317,885. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 29,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.95, for a total transaction of $4,719,061.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 227,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,904,194.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

