Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires 17,528 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 649.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,528 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $2,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GPN. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Global Payments by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 21,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,164,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Global Payments by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Global Payments by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Stock Performance

NYSE:GPN opened at $107.92 on Friday. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.27 and a 52-week high of $136.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.32 and its 200 day moving average is $106.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $28.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -229.61, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.99.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Global Payments had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 10.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently -212.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GPN has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Global Payments from $127.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Friday, May 5th. They set a $116.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Global Payments from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.67.

Global Payments Profile

(Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Featured Articles

