Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires 205,541 Shares of TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI – Free Report) by 67.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 512,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 205,541 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.65% of TrueBlue worth $9,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in TrueBlue by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 359,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in TrueBlue by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 72,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 13,334 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TrueBlue in the 1st quarter valued at $272,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in TrueBlue by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in TrueBlue by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 6,984 shares during the period. 96.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TrueBlue alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of TrueBlue from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TrueBlue from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of TrueBlue from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday.

TrueBlue Price Performance

TBI opened at $15.06 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.74. The company has a market capitalization of $466.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04 and a beta of 1.44. TrueBlue, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.52 and a 1 year high of $22.75.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $475.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.11 million. TrueBlue had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 0.78%. TrueBlue’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share.

Insider Activity at TrueBlue

In other news, EVP Kristy A. Fitzsimmons-Willis sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total transaction of $34,220.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,549 shares in the company, valued at $728,013.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Kristy A. Fitzsimmons-Willis sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total transaction of $34,220.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,549 shares in the company, valued at $728,013.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Carl Schweihs sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total transaction of $104,362.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,729 shares in the company, valued at $884,431.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TrueBlue Profile

(Free Report)

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The company's PeopleReady segment provides general, industrial, and skilled trade staffing services for construction, transportation, manufacturing, retail, hospitality, and renewable energy industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TrueBlue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueBlue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.