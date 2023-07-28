Pacer Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 1,441.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 72,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,999 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $7,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MHK. Shapiro Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries in the first quarter valued at about $96,936,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,448,000. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 26.8% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,723,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,040,000 after buying an additional 364,085 shares in the last quarter. Kinney Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,672,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,039,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,161,000 after acquiring an additional 218,505 shares in the last quarter. 75.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MHK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.17.

Mohawk Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MHK opened at $115.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.82 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.10. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.01 and a fifty-two week high of $137.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Mohawk Industries had a positive return on equity of 8.47% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.41 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.