Pacer Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 55.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 253,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,677 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $9,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,171,924,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,832,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761,530 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,554,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,321 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,888,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,907,000 after purchasing an additional 304,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,334,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,988,000 after purchasing an additional 252,416 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS CALF opened at $42.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.23.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Announces Dividend

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.1233 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd.

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

