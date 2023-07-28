Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys 10,329 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 1,971.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,853 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,329 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $2,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in ResMed by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in ResMed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,648,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in ResMed by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in ResMed by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 52,361 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 11,512 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

RMD has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Mizuho initiated coverage on ResMed in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on ResMed in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ResMed has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.43.

In other ResMed news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.64, for a total transaction of $356,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,172 shares in the company, valued at $21,666,114.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.64, for a total value of $356,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,172 shares in the company, valued at $21,666,114.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.30, for a total value of $119,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,040,067.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 29,476 shares of company stock worth $6,639,802 over the last three months. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RMD stock opened at $221.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.48. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $202.04 and a one year high of $247.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $217.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.10. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

