Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys 6,282 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 847.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,023 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,282 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $2,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WST. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 103.6% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 253.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 205 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 37.6% during the first quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

Shares of WST opened at $355.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.78 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $362.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $332.67. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $206.19 and a 12 month high of $389.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $716.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.28 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WST shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Bank of America raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $390.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $348.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at West Pharmaceutical Services

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 13,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.81, for a total transaction of $4,759,919.72. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,442,155.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Silji Abraham sold 8,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.60, for a total value of $2,932,112.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,538,810.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 13,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.81, for a total transaction of $4,759,919.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,442,155.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,244 shares of company stock valued at $24,454,553. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

(Free Report)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Featured Articles

