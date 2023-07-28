Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $2.68 Million Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 95.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,264 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $2,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Rebalance LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DD. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.75.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $77.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.92. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.52 and a 1 year high of $78.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 43.63% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 12.49%.

Insider Activity at DuPont de Nemours

In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total transaction of $155,402.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,563.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

Featured Articles

