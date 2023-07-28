Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $3.18 Million Stock Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 99.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,319 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,267,149 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $3,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 1,675.0% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 71 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $750.00 to $820.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $767.00 to $960.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $840.00 to $930.00 in a report on Sunday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $800.00 to $900.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $725.00 to $840.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $860.13.

NYSE TDG opened at $892.21 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $499.63 and a 1-year high of $899.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $844.26 and a 200-day moving average of $773.89. The company has a market cap of $49.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.33, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.39.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The aerospace company reported $5.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $1.00. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 17.57% and a negative return on equity of 34.11%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 21.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 11,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $798.13, for a total transaction of $9,444,272.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 9,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $775.27, for a total transaction of $7,476,703.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $16,705,517.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 11,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $798.13, for a total transaction of $9,444,272.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,060 shares of company stock worth $40,628,436 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

