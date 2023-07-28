Pacer Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 273.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,616 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,307 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $7,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 616.7% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 43 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 85.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, SVP Philip M. Hopper sold 2,058 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $929.66, for a total transaction of $1,913,240.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,953.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Philip M. Hopper sold 2,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $929.66, for a total transaction of $1,913,240.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,953.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $924.56, for a total transaction of $277,368.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,928. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,443 shares of company stock worth $41,584,807. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Down 4.8 %

Several research firms recently weighed in on ORLY. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $916.00 to $983.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $995.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $920.00 to $940.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $992.00 to $1,038.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $830.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $947.31.

ORLY opened at $919.61 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $671.20 and a twelve month high of $975.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $933.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $881.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.88.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $10.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.05 by $0.17. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 174.10% and a net margin of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.27 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.