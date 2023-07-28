Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases 187,615 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 253.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 261,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187,615 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $7,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of CSX by 1,391.8% in the first quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 910 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of CSX stock opened at $33.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $66.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.49. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $34.71.

CSX Dividend Announcement

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.49. CSX had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. CSX’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSX has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, July 21st. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CSX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.29.

CSX Company Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

