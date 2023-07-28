Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases 592,499 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 413.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 735,762 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 592,499 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $76,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Milestone Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 580 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.00.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $129.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.45 and a 52 week high of $133.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at $15,282,738.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 864,342 shares of company stock valued at $29,778,365. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

