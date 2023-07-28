Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases 632,260 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 3,527.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 650,182 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 632,260 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of American Airlines Group worth $9,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAL. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in American Airlines Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 193.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,721 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.06% of the company’s stock.
American Airlines Group Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of AAL opened at $16.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.55. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.65 and a 12 month high of $19.08. The company has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.56.
Insider Transactions at American Airlines Group
In other American Airlines Group news, SVP Angela Owens sold 21,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $303,159.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $825,055.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Douglas M. Steenland sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $27,495.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,277.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Angela Owens sold 21,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $303,159.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $825,055.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,934 shares of company stock worth $358,414 over the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded American Airlines Group to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.96.
About American Airlines Group
American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than American Airlines Group
- What Are Defense Contractor Stocks? How to Invest in Defense
- The Patent Cliff Is Why AbbVie Is Moving Higher
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Is It Time To Start Buying Southwest Airlines’ Post-Earnings Dip?
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- 7 Best Cancer Stocks to Invest in Now
Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.