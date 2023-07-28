Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases 632,260 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 3,527.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 650,182 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 632,260 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of American Airlines Group worth $9,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAL. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in American Airlines Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 193.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,721 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAL opened at $16.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.55. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.65 and a 12 month high of $19.08. The company has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.56.

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The airline reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.33. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 45.44% and a net margin of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Airlines Group news, SVP Angela Owens sold 21,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $303,159.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $825,055.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Douglas M. Steenland sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $27,495.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,277.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Angela Owens sold 21,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $303,159.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $825,055.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,934 shares of company stock worth $358,414 over the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded American Airlines Group to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.96.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

