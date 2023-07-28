Pacer Advisors Inc. Raises Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 301.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,516 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 14,656 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $2,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its position in PPG Industries by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 6,265 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in PPG Industries by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in PPG Industries by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in PPG Industries by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in PPG Industries by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 18,476 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $144.80 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.40 and a 52-week high of $152.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.41. The firm has a market cap of $34.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.19.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.11. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 44.52%.

In other PPG Industries news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 58,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.46, for a total transaction of $8,491,663.88. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 195,706 shares in the company, valued at $28,467,394.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PPG. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.47.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

