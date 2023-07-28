Pacer Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 2,548.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 19,212 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $2,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at $107,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at $807,887,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Simon Property Group by 110.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,114,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $365,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,053 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Simon Property Group by 527.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 804,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,899,000 after purchasing an additional 676,627 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Simon Property Group by 15.9% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,464,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $499,942,000 after purchasing an additional 611,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SPG. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded Simon Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Simon Property Group from $116.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.00.

NYSE:SPG opened at $123.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.98. The stock has a market cap of $40.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.52. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.02 and a 1 year high of $133.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a dividend of $1.85 per share. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. This represents a $7.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.12%.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

