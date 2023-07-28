Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 268,168 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 91.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,624 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 268,168 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $9,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,580 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 97.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 93,571 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,257,000 after buying an additional 46,160 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 12.3% during the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 6,226 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,978 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of United Rentals from $441.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of United Rentals from $505.00 to $498.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on United Rentals from $425.00 to $460.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on United Rentals from $475.00 to $520.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $435.23.

NYSE:URI opened at $441.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $402.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $402.14. The company has a market cap of $30.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.88. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $256.23 and a 52-week high of $481.99.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $9.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.23 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 37.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 39.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 8th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.02%.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

