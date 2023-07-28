Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 423 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,309 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.4% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth about $275,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 318.8% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 17,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 13,065 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 95.6% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 7,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth about $237,000. Institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XOM opened at $105.43 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.08. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $83.89 and a 52 week high of $119.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.30.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

