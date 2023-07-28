Park Lawn Co. Expected to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share (TSE:PLC)

Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Park Lawn in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 26th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.32. The consensus estimate for Park Lawn’s current full-year earnings is $1.34 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Park Lawn’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

PLC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$32.50 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Park Lawn from C$41.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$34.21.

TSE:PLC opened at C$23.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$24.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$26.13. Park Lawn has a 52-week low of C$20.64 and a 52-week high of C$34.85. The company has a market cap of C$806.12 million, a PE ratio of 29.44, a PEG ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.55, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$117.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$121.14 million. Park Lawn had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 3.81%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.114 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Park Lawn’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.50%.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cemeteries, crematoriums, and funeral homes in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, after life celebration, cemetery, and cremation services.

