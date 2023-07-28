Park Place Capital Corp Buys Shares of 555 Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 555 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of Shopify by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,074 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.49.

Shopify Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of SHOP opened at $63.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.66 billion, a PE ratio of -42.36 and a beta of 2.02. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.63 and a 1 year high of $71.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a current ratio of 6.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.65.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 6.02%. Analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

