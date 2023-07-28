Park Place Capital Corp Has $40,000 Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Park Place Capital Corp cut its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 22.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Citigroup by 24.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 5,853 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Citigroup by 50.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Citigroup by 20.8% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter worth $761,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 7.0% during the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

C has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Citigroup from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Citigroup in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Citigroup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Citigroup from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.73.

Citigroup Stock Up 0.8 %

C stock opened at $47.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.84. The company has a market cap of $93.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.56. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $54.56.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $19.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 32.33%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

