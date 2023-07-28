Park Place Capital Corp Has $51,000 Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Park Place Capital Corp trimmed its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STZ. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Constellation Brands by 135.6% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Constellation Brands by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 86.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 49,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.90, for a total transaction of $13,240,957.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,756.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $145,294,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,365,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,338,273.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 49,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.90, for a total value of $13,240,957.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,756.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,573,486 shares of company stock worth $1,025,201,775. 16.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Constellation Brands stock opened at $270.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.85, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.02. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.12 and a 1 year high of $273.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $248.49 and a 200-day moving average of $232.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 30th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 22.32% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.62 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -194.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Roth Capital raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.24.

Constellation Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.