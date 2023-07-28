Park Place Capital Corp Has $62,000 Stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Park Place Capital Corp reduced its position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 26.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 524 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Dynatrace by 14,475.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dynatrace Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DT opened at $54.20 on Friday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.54 and a fifty-two week high of $55.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.06. The firm has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $314.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.51 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on DT shares. 58.com restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Dynatrace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.27.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 17,856,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total value of $925,854,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,668,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,679,004,984.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 17,856,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total value of $925,854,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,668,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,679,004,984.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 15,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total value of $808,625.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 191,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,773,621.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,207,407 shares of company stock valued at $943,913,963 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dynatrace Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

