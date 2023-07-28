Park Place Capital Corp Has $68,000 Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Park Place Capital Corp reduced its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 191 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 94 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 212.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 97 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on MLM. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $390.00 to $386.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $450.00 to $470.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $455.08.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Down 2.9 %

Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $444.92 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $434.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $384.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $27.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.88. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $298.32 and a twelve month high of $463.41.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $1.17. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 16.05 EPS for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.04%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

