Park Place Capital Corp Sells 81 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Park Place Capital Corp decreased its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 28.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in McKesson were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in McKesson during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the first quarter worth approximately $1,610,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 17.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $598,000. 83.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $405.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $405.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $378.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.60. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $326.19 and a 52-week high of $429.75.

McKesson Increases Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $68.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.94 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 234.22%. McKesson’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 26.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total value of $7,157,953.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,237,511.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.01, for a total transaction of $1,650,061.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,701,401.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total value of $7,157,953.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,237,511.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,076 shares of company stock worth $14,231,719. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $470.00 to $485.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $415.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on McKesson in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McKesson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $436.17.

McKesson Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.