PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,718 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $3,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBF. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in PBF Energy by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 44,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in PBF Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $1,187,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PBF Energy by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 25,614 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 9,786 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. 82.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBF Energy Stock Performance

PBF opened at $46.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.38. PBF Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $49.00.

PBF Energy Dividend Announcement

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 69.19% and a net margin of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc. will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is 3.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on PBF. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PBF Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.70.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

