PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.40 price target on shares of PEDEVCO in a research report on Thursday, March 30th.

PEDEVCO Stock Performance

PED stock opened at $0.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21 and a beta of 1.32. PEDEVCO has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.95.

Insider Activity at PEDEVCO

PEDEVCO ( NYSEAMERICAN:PED Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.12 million. PEDEVCO had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 3.34%. Equities analysts forecast that PEDEVCO will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PEDEVCO news, Director John J. Scelfo sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total transaction of $36,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 224,500 shares in the company, valued at $206,540. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other PEDEVCO news, Director John J. Scelfo sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total transaction of $36,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 224,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Simon G. Kukes acquired 130,453 shares of PEDEVCO stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.89 per share, with a total value of $116,103.17. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,021,950 shares in the company, valued at $6,249,535.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 68.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PEDEVCO

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PED. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in PEDEVCO during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PEDEVCO in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in PEDEVCO in the second quarter worth $26,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in PEDEVCO in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in PEDEVCO in the second quarter worth $38,000. 3.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PEDEVCO

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas. PEDEVCO Corp. is a subsidiary of SK Energy LLC.

Featured Stories

