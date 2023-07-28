PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.56.
A number of research analysts recently commented on PENN shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on PENN Entertainment from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. JMP Securities cut PENN Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on PENN Entertainment from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on PENN Entertainment from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on PENN Entertainment from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th.
In other PENN Entertainment news, Director Kohn Barbara Shattuck sold 30,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.62, for a total value of $810,445.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,761.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
PENN stock opened at $25.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 6.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.38. PENN Entertainment has a 52 week low of $22.96 and a 52 week high of $39.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.
PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. PENN Entertainment had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 5.92%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PENN Entertainment will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.
PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet Sportbook and Casino.
