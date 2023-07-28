PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.56.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PENN shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on PENN Entertainment from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. JMP Securities cut PENN Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on PENN Entertainment from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on PENN Entertainment from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on PENN Entertainment from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th.

Insider Buying and Selling at PENN Entertainment

In other PENN Entertainment news, Director Kohn Barbara Shattuck sold 30,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.62, for a total value of $810,445.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,761.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PENN Entertainment

PENN Entertainment Stock Down 2.8 %

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PENN. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in PENN Entertainment by 21.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 92.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 7,612 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $556,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 24.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 45,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 8,931 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PENN stock opened at $25.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 6.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.38. PENN Entertainment has a 52 week low of $22.96 and a 52 week high of $39.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. PENN Entertainment had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 5.92%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PENN Entertainment will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PENN Entertainment Company Profile

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet Sportbook and Casino.

