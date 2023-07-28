Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR) COO Sells $3,706,562.57 in Stock

Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 330,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total value of $3,706,562.57. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,488,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,715,304.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Permian Resources Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ PR opened at $10.97 on Friday. Permian Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $5.98 and a 1 year high of $12.05. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 4.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.36.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.05). Permian Resources had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 25.05%. The business had revenue of $616.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.26 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Permian Resources Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. Permian Resources’s payout ratio is 10.70%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PR. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Permian Resources from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded Permian Resources from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Permian Resources from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Permian Resources from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, 500.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Permian Resources in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.92.

Institutional Trading of Permian Resources

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Permian Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $174,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 3,230.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,844,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759,146 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank bought a new position in shares of Permian Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Permian Resources by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 56,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Permian Resources by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,087,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,019,000 after purchasing an additional 214,800 shares during the period. 69.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Permian Resources Company Profile

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

