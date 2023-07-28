PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Major Shareholder Boaz Energy Ii, Llc Sells 3,700 Shares

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 3,700 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total value of $23,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,147,034 shares in the company, valued at $33,198,369.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Boaz Energy Ii, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 24th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 2,200 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total value of $13,332.00.

On Friday, July 21st, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 3,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total value of $18,180.00.

On Wednesday, July 19th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 2,200 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $13,200.00.

On Monday, July 17th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 1,547 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $9,282.00.

On Thursday, July 13th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 1,300 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total transaction of $7,904.00.

On Tuesday, July 11th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 2,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $12,020.00.

PRT stock opened at $6.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.29. PermRock Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $9.35.

PermRock Royalty Trust ( NYSE:PRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. PermRock Royalty Trust had a net margin of 110.55% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The company had revenue of $2.38 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a $0.0397 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRT. UBS Group AG bought a new position in PermRock Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 44.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in Permian Basin, Texas. Its underlying properties comprising 22,997 net acres, which include 2,434 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Hockley and Terry counties, Texas; 1,667 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Terry and Cochran counties, Texas; 14,727 net acres on the Eastern Shelf of the Permian Basin in Glasscock, Schleicher, Stonewall, and Coke counties, Texas; and 4,169 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Ward, Crane, Terry, and Ector counties, Texas.

