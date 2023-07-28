Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PBR shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.50 to $16.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Bradesco Corretora reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $15.50 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th.

Get Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras alerts:

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Trading Down 5.8 %

PBR opened at $13.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $89.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.42. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 12 month low of $8.88 and a 12 month high of $16.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.34 and a 200 day moving average of $11.86.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Cuts Dividend

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras ( NYSE:PBR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 44.84% and a net margin of 28.50%. The business had revenue of $26.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.26 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.336 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 39.1%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.96%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 15,609 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,368 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 13,940 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,577 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Finally, Raub Brock Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 26,878 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.09% of the company’s stock.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

(Get Free Report

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.