Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $255.05.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $273.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $268.00 to $265.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $319.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $266.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 59.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 52.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,249 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,614 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $27,157,000 after buying an additional 20,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,430 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of PXD stock opened at $220.64 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $177.26 and a 12 month high of $274.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $207.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.31.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.31. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 30.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 18.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

