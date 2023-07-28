Piper Sandler Boosts F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Price Target to $163.00

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $143.00 to $163.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the network technology company’s stock.

FFIV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of F5 from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of F5 from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of F5 from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of F5 from $166.00 to $155.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of F5 from $146.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $168.23.

Shares of F5 stock opened at $155.55 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $146.60 and a 200 day moving average of $143.92. The firm has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.06. F5 has a 1 year low of $127.05 and a 1 year high of $174.38.

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The network technology company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $702.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.93 million. F5 had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 17.63%. F5’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that F5 will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.02, for a total value of $122,245.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,399.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.02, for a total value of $122,245.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,399.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 1,650 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.02, for a total transaction of $219,483.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,740.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,712 shares of company stock valued at $1,921,240. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of F5 by 3.6% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 8,198 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of F5 by 4.2% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,688 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of F5 during the second quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of F5 by 13.4% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of F5 by 3.1% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,688 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

