Plexus (LON:POS) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.89

Plexus Holdings plc (LON:POS – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2.89 ($0.04) and traded as high as GBX 3.29 ($0.04). Plexus shares last traded at GBX 3.25 ($0.04), with a volume of 112,713 shares trading hands.

Plexus Trading Down 4.4 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2.90. The company has a market capitalization of £4.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.71 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.86.

About Plexus

Plexus Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides equipment and services for the oil and gas industry in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company principally markets POS-GRIP technology, a patented friction grip method of engineering for oil and gas field wellheads, connectors, and metal-to-metal sealings, which includes squeezing one tubular member against another in the elastic range to effect gripping and sealing.

