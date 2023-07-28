Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Receives $116.55 Average Price Target from Analysts

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $124.18.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PII shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Polaris from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Polaris from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Polaris in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Polaris in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Polaris from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of PII stock opened at $134.32 on Friday. Polaris has a 12 month low of $91.86 and a 12 month high of $138.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $120.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.36. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Polaris

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.21. Polaris had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 57.98%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. Polaris’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Polaris will post 10.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Polaris news, SVP James P. Williams sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,820,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,080,130. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Polaris

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PII. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Polaris by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Polaris by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in shares of Polaris by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 16,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Polaris by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Polaris by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats; and aftermarket parts and apparel.

