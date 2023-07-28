Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Receives $116.55 Average Price Target from Analysts

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $124.18.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on PII shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Polaris from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Polaris from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Polaris in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Polaris in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Polaris from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday.
Polaris Trading Down 2.1 %
Shares of PII stock opened at $134.32 on Friday. Polaris has a 12 month low of $91.86 and a 12 month high of $138.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $120.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.36. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.61.
Insider Buying and Selling at Polaris
In other Polaris news, SVP James P. Williams sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,820,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,080,130. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Polaris
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PII. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Polaris by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Polaris by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in shares of Polaris by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 16,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Polaris by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Polaris by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Polaris
Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats; and aftermarket parts and apparel.
