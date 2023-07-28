Polaris Inc. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $2.83 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NYSE:PII)

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Polaris in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 27th. DA Davidson analyst B. Rolle forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.83 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Polaris’ current full-year earnings is $10.47 per share.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on PII. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Polaris from $115.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Polaris from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Polaris from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Polaris in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Polaris in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Polaris currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.18.

Polaris Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PII opened at $134.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Polaris has a 12-month low of $91.86 and a 12-month high of $138.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $120.18 and a 200-day moving average of $113.36. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.61.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.21. Polaris had a return on equity of 57.98% and a net margin of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. Polaris’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Activity at Polaris

In other Polaris news, SVP James P. Williams sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,820,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,001 shares in the company, valued at $2,080,130. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Polaris

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Polaris by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Polaris by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in Polaris by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 16,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Polaris by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Polaris by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats; and aftermarket parts and apparel.

Featured Articles

