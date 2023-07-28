PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Get Free Report) (TSE:POM) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

PolyMet Mining Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEAMERICAN PLM opened at $2.08 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.53. PolyMet Mining has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $3.43. The company has a market capitalization of $404.44 million, a PE ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 0.33.

PolyMet Mining last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PolyMet Mining Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of PolyMet Mining in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of PolyMet Mining during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of PolyMet Mining by 70.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 4,410 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of PolyMet Mining during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PolyMet Mining by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 15,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and silver mineralization covering an area of approximately 5,980 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.

