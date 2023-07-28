PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Get Free Report) (TSE:POM) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
PolyMet Mining Trading Down 0.5 %
NYSEAMERICAN PLM opened at $2.08 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.53. PolyMet Mining has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $3.43. The company has a market capitalization of $404.44 million, a PE ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 0.33.
PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Get Free Report) (TSE:POM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
PolyMet Mining Company Profile
PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and silver mineralization covering an area of approximately 5,980 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.
