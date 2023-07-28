PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Free Report) (TSE:POM) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
PolyMet Mining Price Performance
Shares of PolyMet Mining stock opened at $2.08 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $404.44 million, a P/E ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 0.33. PolyMet Mining has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $3.43.
PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Get Free Report) (TSE:POM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of PolyMet Mining
PolyMet Mining Company Profile
PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and silver mineralization covering an area of approximately 5,980 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than PolyMet Mining
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Is AI On The Verge Of A Monster Short Squeeze Breakout?
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Serves Up Another Entry Point
- How to Buy Metaverse Stock Step by Step
- 7 Best Hotel REITs to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for PolyMet Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolyMet Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.