PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Free Report) (TSE:POM) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

PolyMet Mining Price Performance

Shares of PolyMet Mining stock opened at $2.08 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $404.44 million, a P/E ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 0.33. PolyMet Mining has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $3.43.

Get PolyMet Mining alerts:

PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Get Free Report) (TSE:POM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of PolyMet Mining

PolyMet Mining Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in PolyMet Mining during the first quarter valued at $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in PolyMet Mining during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in PolyMet Mining by 70.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of PolyMet Mining in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of PolyMet Mining by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 15,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and silver mineralization covering an area of approximately 5,980 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PolyMet Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolyMet Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.