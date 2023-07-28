Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Acquired by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 37.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,823 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Pool by 14.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pool by 70.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Pool by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Pool by 14.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,744 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Pool by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 265,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $112,497,000 after buying an additional 3,766 shares in the last quarter. 99.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pool alerts:

Pool Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of POOL stock opened at $381.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.98. Pool Co. has a one year low of $278.10 and a one year high of $423.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $353.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $352.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Pool Increases Dividend

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $5.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.01 by ($0.12). Pool had a return on equity of 45.78% and a net margin of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.16%.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 2,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.00, for a total value of $821,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,095 shares in the company, valued at $2,849,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens raised shares of Pool from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $415.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Pool from $320.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Pool from $460.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Pool from $320.00 to $315.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $386.70.

Pool Profile

(Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.