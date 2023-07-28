POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Rating Lowered to Neutral at UBS Group

POSCO (NYSE:PKX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised POSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of POSCO from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup downgraded shares of POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of POSCO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, POSCO currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get POSCO alerts:

POSCO Trading Down 9.9 %

POSCO stock opened at $115.08 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $34.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.19. POSCO has a 12 month low of $36.53 and a 12 month high of $133.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On POSCO

POSCO ( NYSE:PKX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. POSCO had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm had revenue of $15.19 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that POSCO will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in POSCO by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of POSCO in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of POSCO by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of POSCO by 29.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of POSCO by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.61% of the company’s stock.

POSCO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells iron and steel rolled products in South Korea and internationally. It operates in two segments Steel and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, steel plates, wire rods, galvanized steel, electrical steel, stainless steel, and titanium.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for POSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.