Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Shares of PRMW stock opened at $14.21 on Wednesday. Primo Water has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $16.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.04 and a beta of 1.02.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $546.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.04 million. Primo Water had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 1.88%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Primo Water will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Primo Water by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 46,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Primo Water by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Primo Water by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 141,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 195,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 7.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, and Renü brands in the United States; Canadian Springs, Labrador Source, and Amazon Springs brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel.

