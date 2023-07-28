Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Free Report) by 21.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 60,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,273 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $4,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 74.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFG has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. 3M reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.15.

Principal Financial Group Stock Down 1.1 %

PFG stock opened at $83.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.48 and a twelve month high of $96.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.72. The stock has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.94, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.30.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 16.04%. Research analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 15.21%.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.