ProAssurance Co. Expected to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share (NYSE:PRA)

ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for ProAssurance in a report issued on Tuesday, July 25th. Zacks Research analyst K. Dey now anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.02. The consensus estimate for ProAssurance’s current full-year earnings is $0.26 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for ProAssurance’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.30). ProAssurance had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 0.78%. The business had revenue of $272.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ProAssurance in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on ProAssurance from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on ProAssurance from $22.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on ProAssurance from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th.

Shares of PRA opened at $17.04 on Friday. ProAssurance has a twelve month low of $11.87 and a twelve month high of $24.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.05.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 53.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 10,245 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 7,653 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 46,539 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 5,738 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in ProAssurance by 1.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in ProAssurance by 7.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,582,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,535,000 after purchasing an additional 111,196 shares during the last quarter. 85.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicates segments.

