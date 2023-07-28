ProntoForms (CVE:PFM) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.51

ProntoForms Co. (CVE:PFM – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.51 and traded as high as C$0.70. ProntoForms shares last traded at C$0.68, with a volume of 7,000 shares.

ProntoForms Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$79.68 million, a P/E ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 692.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.51.

Get ProntoForms alerts:

ProntoForms (CVE:PFM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$7.81 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that ProntoForms Co. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ProntoForms Company Profile

ProntoForms Corporation researches, develops, and markets mobile business solutions for enterprises to automate field sales, field service, and other field data collection business processes. It offers ProntoForms mobile workflow management app solution that enables remote workers to collect data on a mobile device; access company data in the field; and automatically share the results with back-office systems, cloud services, and people, as well as companies to track, analyze, and enhance processes.

Further Reading

